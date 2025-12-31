Much like a few of his teammates on the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams has had to deal with a double whammy. Overcoming injuries that have kept him down at times, as well as rumors of being traded.

In June 2024, Williams signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2028-2029 season. However, Williams had dealt with injuries and inconsistency, leading to criticisms that he was overpaid. Therefore, opening the door for a potential trade.

One of the teams slated to be a good pick for him is the Phoenix Suns, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints/Clutch Scoops Podcast.

“I think Patrick Williams is a really intriguing player to talk about,” Siegel said. “Obviously the Bulls want to dump his contract somewhere. He’s still under contract for three more years past this season. But I think there’s going to be some teams, whether it’s now or whether it’s in the off-season, they’re going to view him as a guy who is worth taking a chance on because it’s rare to find wings with his type of athleticism that has a seven foot wing span. The problem is he just hasn’t been healthy enough in Chicago.”

If it were to happen, Williams would likely play behind Dillon Brooks on the wing role. Additionally, he could utilize his youthfulness to help the Suns grow.

“This isn’t to say this team is interested in him, but just for example, I think Phoenix would be an interesting spot for Patrick Williams because he could sit behind Dillon Brooks, he could learn from him on the wing. He can add to their young group that they’re building, their young core with length. So I think that’s a really interesting scenario.”

The Bulls would trade Patrick Williams for obvious reasons.

Through 30 games, Williams is averaging 6.5 points per game and 2.9 rebounds. However, there is a strong sense of disappointment in him for not meeting expectations. In 2020, he was the 4th pick in the NBA Draft coming out of Florida State.

As a forward, he possesses tremendous athleticism and versatility. However, he has sustained injuries such as a dislocated wrist in 2021 that required surgery. Altogether, putting him in a precarious position for a trade.

But the Bulls would have issues in trading him if they don't add draft picks for a prospective deal. Additionally, other teams could be reluctant to take a chance on him due to his vulnerabilities and high salary.