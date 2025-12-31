Almost 24 hours after Jalen Green dropped an F-bomb following a Phoenix Suns win against the Washington Wizards, it was short-lived. He was smacked with a $25,000 fine by the NBA while interrupting his teammate's interview.

That said teammate? Collin Gillespie, who had 25 points on the night and lifted Phoenix to a win. Even through his injuries, Green has been one of the most vocal players on the team.

The 23-year old has been a clear leader and has been the energizer bunny. He's seen celebrating tough baskets by his teammates, encouraging them on the sidelines, and getting on guys if they're not hustling.

Despite Green dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, the Suns have adopted the next-man up mentality. The team is 17-13 in the games without the former Houston Rockets guard.

But in those two games he played, the dynamic completely shifts. He brings an unreal level of athleticism and shot creation. It's the ideal complement next to Devin Booker, who plays at a more methodical pace.

Jalen Green has been the ultimate teammate for the Suns

For someone as young as Green, he can sulk in his injury but this has been the ultimate test. It's helped him grow and mature into being a leader for this team.

As one of the younger faces on the squad, Green has an impressive resume and is looking to add to it. But some of the best players in the game are leaders.

Having the opportunity to learn from guys like Booker and Dillon Brooks seems to paying dividends. One of the ultimate tests of passion in the NBA is what to do when you're not on the floor.

Instead of being upset– he's being the hype man– even if it comes at the detriment of his pay check.