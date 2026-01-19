While the Baltimore Ravens scheduled a second interview with Anthony Weaver, the Titans are kicking the tires of a pair of coordinators. But according to NFL rumors, former Bills coach Sean McDermott is seen as a candidate for the Ravens and Titans.

It makes a sensible fit, according to a post on X by the Rich Eisen Show.

“Where could Sean McDermott potentially land next?” Tom Pelissero said. “Baltimore is certainly one that I could see making a lot of sense for Sean McDermott. And the other one would be Tennessee.

“We know the Titans have pursued John Harbaugh. They wanted to speak to Kevin Stefanski before he took Atlanta. Given the aggressiveness of Tennessee, they’ve got a quarterback. Great place to live. New stadium opening. There are aspects of that job I would say don’t count them out for Sean McDermott.”

Where would Sean McDermott likely avoid?

Because of his previous success, McDermott likely wouldn’t take over a rebuilding process.

“It doesn’t make a ton of sense for him to go into a total rebuild. He’s 51 years old. He’s been there every year, been in the playoffs every season here in recent years.”

Article Continues Below

That likely rules out the Raiders and Cardinals, Pelissero said.

One thing that seems certain is that McDermott will land somewhere. Even though he hasn’t gotten over the hump, there seems to be a belief in NFL circles that he could get there.

Still, McDermott got ushered out of Buffalo because he fell short too many times, according to ESPN.

“He didn't finish the job,” Alaina Getzenberg wrote. “In a results business, McDermott was incredibly successful, winning 10 or more games in seven straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Bills are one of six teams in the Super Bowl era to have a streak that long.

“The firing comes down to what McDermott didn't do, but perhaps more substantially, a clear decision by (owner Terry) Pegula to go with (general manager) Brandon Beane's vision for the team moving forward. And the general manager winning out in receiving the owner's faith in building the vision for the future.”

However, the problem with Beane is that he hasn’t acquired good enough receiving weapons for Josh Allen. Beane stood behind his decision to go into this season with a receiver room that looked weak. And then it played weak. By all rights, Beane should have been first out of the door.