The Carolina Hurricanes were steamrolled once again on home ice Thursday night in a stunning 5–0 loss to the Florida Panthers, and captain Jordan Staal didn’t sugarcoat the aftermath. His raw postgame reaction summed up the disaster in a single line.

“You’ve got to have everyone, but tonight we had pretty much no one,” Staal said.

That was the story. From puck drop to the final horn, the Hurricanes looked disjointed, lifeless, and completely overwhelmed by a Panthers squad that smelled blood early and never let up.

Florida dominated the opening frame, building a 3–0 lead within the first 20 minutes. Sam Bennett was a menace, scoring twice and assisting on another. Carter Verhaeghe also piled on with three assists, pushing the Panthers’ offense into high gear and silencing the Raleigh crowd before they could even get into the game.

By the end of the night, Sergei Bobrovsky had turned away all 17 of Carolina’s shots to earn his third shutout of the playoffs. That stat alone tells the story of just how one-sided this game was. The Hurricanes managed only seven shots in the first two periods. Every attempt to generate offense was met with immediate resistance. Every inch of ice was a battle they consistently lost.

Adding salt to the wound, Carolina had a would-be goal overturned on an offside challenge early in the second period. Instead of cutting into the deficit, the momentum disappeared, and the Panthers capitalized with two more goals to close the door.

This wasn’t just a loss. It was a gut punch. It was the kind of performance that can rattle a locker room if not addressed quickly. And based on Staal’s pointed words, the message is already clear. There’s no hiding from this one.

The Hurricanes now find themselves trailing 0–2 in the Eastern Conference Final. Both defeats came on home ice, a scenario no contender wants heading into two tough games on the road. With the series shifting to Florida, the pressure has never been higher.

For a team with championship aspirations, this was not the response they needed after dropping Game 1. Now, they face a massive test of resilience. If the Hurricanes hope to claw their way back into the series, it will take more than just one or two players stepping up.

They will need everyone.