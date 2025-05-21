The Carolina Hurricanes got squashed by the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Despite the blowout loss, Rod Brind'Amour had some good news for Carolina's blue line. The Hurricanes may get Jalen Chatfield back from injury, which may stop their playoff chances from spiraling. Here is the latest, per Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com.

“All the athletes want to play; if they’re not capable, they’re not capable,” Brind’Amour said, per Dusterberg. “I think today he is better. I would put him more day to day now, so that’s a good sign.”

Chatfield has missed the last two games, Game 5 against the Capitals and Game 1 against the Panthers, with an undisclosed injury. The Hurricanes used rookie Alexander Nikishin against the Capitals in his NHL debut. Even though they won that game, Brind'Amour made a change for Game 1. Scott Morrow made his playoff debut on Tuesday and was solid.

The Hurricanes rely on Chatfield to keep their defense-first mentality while Jaccob Slavin is off the ice. He has been solid for them for the past four years, including in the nine games he has played in the playoffs. The Panthers ran roughshod over them in Game 1, winning 5-2, and had plenty of chances to score.

The Hurricanes have now lost 13 consecutive Eastern Conference Final games over their past four appearances. One was back in 2009 with current Panthers coach Paul Maurice leading them. That one has nothing to do with this group. But in 2019 and 2023, they were outclassed by the Bruins and Panthers, respectively.

Despite a run of unprecedented success in their franchise's history, the Hurricanes have shown a playoff ceiling under Brind'Amour. Chatfield needs to help keep the Panthers away from their net and push the offense forward. If not, the Hurricanes won't hang with the Panthers.