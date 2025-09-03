The Carolina Hurricanes made huge moves throughout the 2025 NHL offseason. Carolina has positioned itself as a potential Stanley Cup contender this upcoming season. And the Hurricanes cannot wait to get the 2025-26 season underway. Ahead of the new campaign, though, they have unveiled new threads for their road games.

The Hurricanes have unveiled new road uniforms. These new uniforms replace the diagonal “CANES” uniform they wore over the last six seasons. Carolina debuted the new uniforms with a promotional video highlighting the look and its inspiration.

Built under the lights Introducing our new road uniforms pic.twitter.com/EuB6LLNsBq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

This jersey features a duel colored version of the Hurricanes logo. While not an exact replica, this look has been used before. Carolina used this logo for their 2023 Stadium Series clash at Carter-Finley Stadium against the Washington Capitals.

Stadium Series, retro inspiration fuel new Hurricanes look

It was clear that the Stadium Series look was important to fans and the team. Hurricanes president Doug Warf mentioned that the popularity of this design factored into the decision-making when designing a new road uniform.

Article Continues Below

“Many of our fans continue to wear and request that [Stadium Series] jersey because it was artfully designed and it conjures up memories of that fantastic event for our team, fans and region,” said Warf, via the Hurricanes' official website.

“We are excited that the new iteration of the road jersey can utilize key elements from that Stadium Series jersey as an homage to the event and as a tribute to the tailgating environment – the Carolina Culture – that we have built.”

It wasn't only the Stadium Series, though. Carolina has introduced a retro version of Stormy, their mascot. He will be included as a shoulder patch on this new uniform. This logo has been in circulation for a few years, but now it's being taken to another level.

“I also love ‘Strutting Stormy.' I will be honest, before rejoining the team [in 2024], I was like most of our fans – constantly asking for this mark to be used more. It's the perfect homage to our collegiate culture with a mark that is uniquely ours inside the NHL,” added Warf.

The Hurricanes begin the 2024-25 NHL season on October 9th. They will be at home against the New Jersey Devils. These new jerseys will make their debut on October 14th when Carolina kicks off a West Coast road trip against the San Jose Sharks.