Team USA lost to Team Canada 3-2 in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Both of the games between the rival squads were defensive struggles with great goaltending, which is consistent with previous matchups. Team USA came to the 4 Nations without Quinn Hughes and lost Charlie McAvoy so they needed someone to step up on Thursday. Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was that guy and coach Mike Sullivan noticed.

“Jaccob Slavin might be one of the best defending defensemen in the league, bar none,” Sullivan told The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Slavin has been the top defenseman on the Hurricanes for the past decade and all of his value comes in the defensive end. He played 28:32 in the overtime marathon and was not on the ice for a goal against. He blocked multiple shots and made a few solid plays in the defensive zone.

Team USA was one goal away from winning the 4 Nations. In the two games against Team Canada, Slavin played over 58 minutes while not allowing a goal. Keeping the great Canadian players away from Connor Hellebuyck helped the team this year and will in the future.

If the Americans are going to beat the Canadians in the future, Jaccob Slavin and players like him will be key.

4 Nations is just the beginning of this USA core

Despite the loss on Thursday night, Team USA has a lot to build on moving forward. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced before the 4 Nations Face-Off that international best-on-best is here to stay. The league will send their players to the Olympics and play the World Cup of Hockey starting in 2028. So for Team USA, seeing Slavin dominate this week is huge.

In the four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA allowed just seven goals. Between Charlie McAvoy, before he got hurt, Slavin, Zach Werenski, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck, they had a great unit keeping the puck out of the net. Add Quinn Hughes, who missed the tournament with injury, and the 2026 Olympic team should have a great defensive unit.

Slavin proved Thursday he is among the most valuable defensemen in the league. With guys who can drive the offense like Hughes and Werenski on other pairs, they have great depth. Slavin played most of this tournament with 22-year-old Brock Faber, shepherding him along in the biggest games of his life.

Team USA may have lost the 4 Nations Face-Off but Jaccob Slavin is one of the many highlights to take away heading into the 2026 Olympics and beyond.