What was supposed to be a fun alternative to the NHL All-Star Game ended up galvanizing the hockey-watching public. National pride transcended the ice and bled into living rooms all across North America, as Canada and the United States battled for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship on Thursday night. Ultimately, the best player in the world ensured that the Great North would remain the best hockey country in the world.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got wide open around the left hash marks and fired the tournament-deciding goal in overtime to best the Americans, 3-2, in the Boston Bruins' TD Garden. USA held a 2-1 lead and had multiple opportunities to clinch victory in OT, but Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington was masterful.

The veteran net-minder recreated his 2019 Stanley Cup Final heroics, thriving in the same building in which he helped the St. Louis Blues win their first championship. But someone still needed to step up and get the puck past Connor Hellebuyck. And fittingly, the man dubbed the next Sidney Crosby answered the call.

Expand Tweet

Fans are still celebrating and processing McDavid's goal. “Canada stays owning hockey,” @FortnitePV2 commented on X. “What happens when you leave the greatest player in the world alone in the high slot,” true crime journalist Billy Jensen said.

“From our captain to national hero!!!!” @oilersjayscan declared. “It was just meant to be!!! CONNOR, WE LOVE YOU!!!” Others took the opportunity to slap the GOAT label on the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner. “Witnessing the greatest of all time,” @kciN780 remarked. “What a time to be alive.”

4 Nations Face-Off revitalized people's love for hockey and brought in new fans

Bragging rights were on the line, political tension permeated the crowds and an unforeseen amount of passion was infused into the sports world. In other words, as far as the NHL is concerned, the 4 Nations Face-Off was a massive success. Although it was a small, 10-day tournament, it likely produced lasting effects.

The United States displayed amazing guts and tenacity throughout the entire proceedings but falls painfully short, while Canada will relish its continued reign as the preeminent hockey power on the globe. Those conflicting emotions are sure to manifest themselves in the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL season, which resumes on Saturday.

It was certainly not a break, but it might be the adrenaline boost these world-class talents need to push toward the Stanley Cup.