The Carolina Hurricanes made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. More than this, they finally broke their losing streak in the East Final. Unfortunately, this did not mean they won the series. Carolina avoided a sweep, but they lost to the Florida Panthers in five games.

The Hurricanes have done well to make the East Final for the second time in three seasons. However, their record in the East Final since 2009 is an appalling 1-16. Carolina has a talented roster, but have not been able to take that next step for whatever reason.

This may be changing, though. The Hurricanes made some massive moves this summer to improve its roster. Nikolaj Ehlers signed a six-year contract with Carolina in NHL Free Agency. He joins after spending his entire career with the Winnipeg Jets to this point.

Perhaps a more stunning move was the deal for K'Andre Miller. The Hurricanes traded for Miller with their division rival New York Rangers. As part of the trade, the 25-year-old signed an eight-year contract in Carolina.

Both of these moves represent all-in moves on Carolina's behalf. They could continue to be active on the trade front, as well. And if they need to subtract from the roster, things could get very interesting. Here are two potential Hurricanes trade candidates to keep an eye on entering the 2025-26 season.

Frederik Andersen could be available

Frederik Andersen has held down the fort for the Hurricanes over the last couple seasons. And when he's on the ice, he can be very good. In fact, his goaltending is what made the 2023 East Final between Carolina and Florida feel a lot closer than it actually was.

Unfortunately, the veteran netminder has not been able to stay on the ice. He has struggled with injuries during his time in Carolina. This includes a blood clot issue that kept him out from November to March during the 2023-24 season. This past season saw him miss time with a knee injury.

The veteran goaltender is a free agent following this season. And the Hurricanes have 26-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov waiting in the wings. Andersen would certainly attract interest if he had a solid start to the season, especially if he remained healthy. If this happens, it may be worth Carolina's while to give Kochetkov the keys to the kingdom half a season early.

Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook could be available

Jordan Martinook has turned in some clutch performances over the last few seasons. The veteran forward has turned up when his team has needed him. This especially rings true in the postseason. However, there is a chance his Hurricanes career could be nearing an end.

Martinook is a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. At this time, he's making a bit more than $3 million. This is not a bad amount of money for him, to be fair. In saying this, he is projected to begin the season on the fourth line.

Martinook has more to offer than a fourth line role. And there is certainly a team out there that could be willing to give him that opportunity. It might be worth it for Carolina to see what they could get for him. Perhaps he's included in a “hockey trade” to land a big fish target at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline next spring. All options could be on the table here.