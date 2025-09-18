The Chicago Blackhawks are preparing for the 2025-26 season. They have a promising young core, led by Connor Bedard, and are hoping to make progress this year. On Wednesday, they struck an agreement on a new contract for one of the young players looking to make an impact in the Windy City.

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was a restricted free agent the entire offseason. And some wondered if the two sides would agree to a deal in time for training camp. They did just that, as the Blackhawks have announced the signing of Kaiser to a two-year contract. It carries a cap hit of $1.7 million.

Kaiser set new career highs offensively in 2024-25. He scored four goals and eight points from the back end in 57 games. The 23-year-old averaged a little more than 18 minutes a game during the regular season, as well. In 2024-25, he showed that he was willing to put his body on the line, as well. He recorded career highs in shot blocks (93) and hits (54) this past campaign.

What Blackhawks want to see from Wyatt Kaiser

Kaiser has shown glimpses of promise in parts of his three-year career to this point. His shot blocking numbers, especially, are a point of value for any player, especially one early in his career. However, there are some inconsistencies in his game.

Finding consistency will be paramount for Kaiser. The Blackhawks have a glut of young, NHL-potential defensemen making their way through the system. Kaiser is not auditioning for a job in 2025-26, as he is expected to be a regular part of this team. However, inconsistent performances could put his future with the team beyond 2026-27 in serious doubt.

Kaiser will still be a restricted free agent at the end of this deal. At that time, though, he will have arbitration rights, which he did not have this summer. The Blackhawks defender is not only playing to secure his future in Chicago. He is playing to potentially cash in with another pay rise. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can raise his game to the next level this upcoming season.