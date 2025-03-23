The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is now in the rearview mirror, which means the focus is turning to the end of the regular season. As a result, the race for the Stanley Cup playoffs is beginning to heat up. For many teams, the focus is not on the postseason, it's on the 2025 NHL Draft. And a more immediate focus is on the upcoming 2025 NCAA Frozen Four tournament.

Fans are enraptured with March Madness basketball tournaments taking place at this time. For hockey, there isn't a 64-team gauntlet. Still, the Frozen Four provides plenty of drama. On Sunday, we learned of the bracket for this year's event. And it includes some very intriguing matchups in the first round.

For fans of the NHL, the Frozen Four tournament provides more than high-stakes hockey. It allows fans a chance to see a glimpse of the next generation of stars. With this in mind, let's take a look at four prospects who are competing for a national championship at the 2025 Frozen Four tournament.

James Hagens, C, Boston College

James Hagens entered the season as one of the favorites to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had stiff competition, though, as four other players had a similar case. With the season winding down, Hagens has fallen behind the pack a bit. ClutchPoints had Hagens going fourth overall in its recent NHL Mock Draft, for instance.

In saying this, the Boston College star remains one of the best players in the class. He is an impeccable playmaker who shines when creating space for himself and offense for his teammates. Hagens is one of the best passers in this class. And he has a knack for making difficult plays seem routine.

There are no true weaknesses in his game. However, there are some things that could limit him in the NHL. Hagens is far from the fastest skater in this class. Moreover, he is a bit undersized, standing 5'11”. In any event, his upside is tremendous, and he should be a top-five pick regardless of how the Frozen Four turns out for Boston College.

Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University

Sascha Boumedienne is raising his NHL Draft stock at the right time. The Boston University product has had some growing pains during his freshman season. However, he has started to put things together as of late. This factored into ClutchPoints mocking Boumedienne to the Winnipeg Jets with the 31st pick in our recent 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

It's important to remember that Boumedienne is the youngest player in the NCAA this season. As a result, a lot of his projection is more about the tools and potential he has rather than his current skill level. And there is a lot to like about the 18-year-old defenseman.

Boumedienne is a great skater, especially when tracking back on defense. He does well defending the rush, and he is usually in the right position at the right time. Offensively, he can spark his team in transition with a solid breakout pass. He could certainly stand to refine other parts of his game offensively, but he has the tools to produce some secondary offense at the next level.

A good performance at the Frozen Four for Boston University could improve Boumedienne's 2025 NHL Draft stock. If he performs well, he could establish himself as a first-round talent. If he lasts past the 32nd pick, he shouldn't need to wait too long to hear his name called in June.

Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State

Shane Vansaghi has enjoyed a solid freshman season for the Michigan State Spartans. The St. Louis, Missouri native has raised his stock a bit throughout the season. However, ClutchPoints did not include him in their 2025 NHL Mock Draft, keeping him out of our first-round predictions.

One reason for this is his usage. Vansaghi has been deployed mostly as a third-line winger in East Lansing. To be fair, he has excelled in this role, helping Michigan State win the Big Ten this season. However, he hasn't flashed anything to raise him into the first-round conversation.

Vansaghi is a very physical forward. But his defining trait is his confidence. The Spartans winger is one of the more confident players in this class, especially on the puck. He uses his confidence and relentless physicality to dictate play. He also has an underrated shot that makes him a threat to score, though he only found the back of the net six times this year.

Vansaghi has a lot to work on if he wants to become an NHL regular. In any event, he should hear his name called at the 2025 NHL Draft in June. The Michigan State product could be in the conversation once the third round rolls around. And he has a chance to play NHL games if he goes to the right situation.

Francesco Dell'Elce, LD, UMass

Our final 2025 NHL Draft prospect to watch at the Frozen Four tournament is UMass defenseman Francesco Dell'Elce. The Kingston, Ontario native is on the older side in this draft. He is already 19 years old and will be turning 20 a couple of days before the draft in June.

His age won't be much of a concern for teams looking at him for the draft. Dell'Elce did not feature in our most recent 2025 NHL Mock Draft, but he should hear his name called once the event comes around. The UMass blueliner is a solid prospect, though he doesn't excel at one particular thing.

Dell'Elce plays a very modern game and is a mobile defender. He isn't the most skilled player on the ice, but he does position himself well, especially defensively. The UMass product is fine when it comes to making a pass. However, he isn't the sort of player to make highlight reel plays in the offensive zone.

Dell'Elce is the definition of a high-floor, low-ceiling player. In the best-case scenario, he becomes a bottom-four defenseman who spends most of his time on the third pairing. Still, this is a player who can provide value to an NHL team. As a result, don't be surprised if the UMass star hears his name called in the latter rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft.