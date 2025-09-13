The Chicago Blackhawks believe they have taken a significant step towards securing their goaltending future by signing Spencer Knight to a 3-year, $17.49 million contract.

Chicago's goaltending situation has mirrored the team's overall play in recent seasons, as there has been a lot to desire in both areas. The Blackhawks have struggled badly as they have failed to make the playoffs in any of the last five seasons. Additionally, since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015, the Blackhawks have not gotten out of any of their three first-round matchups since that point.

The Blackhawks were dominant from 2010 through 2015 as they won three Stanley Cup titles, but they fell apart after that and general manager Kyle Davidson is trying to put a competitive team on the ice once again.

Signing Knight to a 3-year contract appears to be something of a desperation move. The Blackhawks can look at Knight and believe they have a talented goalie who can be an asset to the organization, but he has not proven his value at this point. Knight was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft by the Florida Panthers, and when that team drafted him out of Boston College, they believed he would become a star.

Decent numbers for Knight at the start of his career

Knight started his NHL career in a hopeful manner. The Panthers gave him a cup of coffee as a 19-year-old during the 2020-21 season, and he actually gave the Panthers a lift. He played four games that season and had a 4-0-0 record with a 2.32 goals against average and a .919 save percentage

He had a much bigger opportunity the following season and he delivered for the Panthers. He had a 19-9-3 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He also registered 2 shutouts that season.

Knight appeared to be on his way towards establishing himself, but his progress stalled the following season as he had a 9-8-3 record along with a 3.18 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

The 2023-24 season did not include any on-ice competition for Knight. Instead, he entered the NHL's Player Assistance Program before returning to the Panthers last season. He performed adequately prior to the trade deadline with a 12-8-1 record and 2.40 GAA as well as a .907 save percentage.

He was traded to the Blackhawks for defenseman Seth Jones and he played in 15 games for Chicago. He was 5-8-2 for the Blackhawks with a 3.18 GAA and an .893 save percentage.

Grading the Spencer Knight contract

The Blackhawks saw enough from Knight to believe he will be an asset to the team. General manager Kyle Davidson believes that he will give them the consistency needed in net to give the Blackhawks a chance to win key games.

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” Davidson said. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we're excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

Perhaps the Blackhawks are better off with Knight in goal than they have been in recent years. However, he is far from a finished product and he was a long way to go before he become an NHL star. At this point, the Blackhawks have hope with Knight in goal, but little else.

He will be under pressure with a young team that is trying to establish itself and that could lead to several long nights during the season.

Chicago Blackhawks contract grade: C+

Spencer Knight contract grade: A-