Kyle Davidson took care of some business early for the Chicago Blackhawks when he re-signed Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension on Saturday morning. The pact will carry an annual cap hit of $5.83 million.

It's the second significant extension for the Blackhawks this summer, as they also locked in Frank Nazar earlier in the offseason.

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” Davidson stated in the official release. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning, and a calm demeanor to his game, and we're excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

The deal kicks in at the beginning of next season, which is when the organization hopes the team will be taking the next step. The young team has been taking its bumps over the past few seasons with a series of poor finishes. However, their young core, including Knight, Nazar, Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, and a plethora of young defensemen, will start to contend in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.

Spencer Knight brings consistency to the crease after a revolving door of goaltenders over the past couple of years. He played in a career-high 38 games in the 2024-25 season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average. He was part of the return in the Seth Jones deal from the Florida Panthers, which worked out for both sides as Jones was an integral piece in the Panthers” second consecutive Stanley Cup title.

The next order of business for Davidson will be securing a long-term deal with Bedard. It should only be a matter of time before the budding superstar signs the contract, as Chicago likely won't let the negotiations stretch into next offseason. The organization locking in their starting goaltender of the future will surely show Bedard that the team is moving in the right direction.