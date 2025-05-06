The Colorado Avalanche lost Game 7 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday night to end their season. While it is disappointing to lose in the first round, they lost to a true Stanley Cup contender. This season was a rollercoaster for the Avs, especially considering the trade of Mikko Rantanen, which bit them in the playoffs. Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland heard the rumors about head coach Jared Bednar and shut those down.

“Colorado GM Chris MacFarland says “100 percent” Jared Bednar remains the team's head coach,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

The Avalanche have made the playoffs in each of their last eight seasons, winning their third Stanley Cup in 2022. Bednar has been the coach for the last nine seasons and has the most regular-season and postseason wins in franchise history. While they have not made the Conference Final since their Cup run, they are still in a competitive window.

The Avalanche made a lot of trades this year that will live on MacFarland's resume forever. Dealing Rantanen was understandable considering their lack of a contract extension. But the Hurricanes could not get an extension done either, and now Rantanen is in the Central Division for years to come.

MacFarland picked up Martin Necas and Jack Drury for Rantanen, which could work out long-term. But he also paid up for rentals that did not work out. Brock Nelson and Ryan Lindgren came in for a first, second, and fourth-round pick, and top prospect Calum Ritchie combined. He could not blame any of those moves on Bednar, so he will stay with the Avalanche.

When next season starts, the Avalanche will still be among the favorites in the Western Conference. With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on the roster, Bednar will always have a chance to win another Stanley Cup.