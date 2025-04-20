Gabriel Landeskog's injury journey with the Colorado Avalanche since the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals is hard to believe. The captain was on top of the world when he lifted the trophy above his head at the end of that series, but he hasn't been able to suit up since that fateful Game 6. Many believed Landeskog would never return, but it has become a near-certainty almost three years later.

Some wondered if Landeskog would be back for Game 1 after he played some games in the American Hockey League last week. However, he stayed late at practice on the morning of Game 1, which signalled his return would have to wait. As predicted by Jeremy Lambert, it's becoming increasingly likely that the captain gets his long-awaited roar from the Ball Arena crowd in Game 3.

“Figure Landeskog won't play until game 3 when the matchup can be dictated and he can be a bit more shelter. Don't love it, but understand it,” Lambert stated on social media.

Landeskog's return is a great story, but head coach Jared Bednar will do nothing to disadvantage the Avalanche.

A long road for Gabriel Landeskog

The NHL is getting faster every year. Landeskog has never been the most fleet of foot, and it's unlikely he will be up to speed immediately upon his return. The Dallas Stars like to push the pace, and they could take advantage of Landeskog with the correct matchups. Bednar likely considered that when he formed his lineup for Game 1.

The home team gets the last change, meaning they get to put out their players after the visiting team. The Stars would have waited for Bednar to put Landeskog on the ice, then unleash a line that would make him uncomfortable. Colorado won't get a home game until Game 3, when dressing Landeskog would make the most sense.

Bednar can put Landeskog in the bottom six and play him against Dallas' bottom six. It'd be a good entry into the series, and a chance to evaluate him before returning to Dallas. If Bednar believes Landeskog still isn't ready, he will likely be a healthy scratch again for a possible Game 5. It's unfortunate for anyone searching for a storyline, but being able to return after three years away from the game should make him proud regardless.