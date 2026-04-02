The Colorado Avalanche went into their game at Ball Arena with the Vancouver Canucks as overwhelming favorites. But the Avalanche laid an egg, losing 8-6 to the NHL's worst team, surrendering multiple goals early on. Coach Jared Bednar spoke after the loss to the Canucks, stating there was no excuse, according to Ryan Boulding, NHL Correspondent.

Effort for 20 minutes and doing the right things for 20 minutes isn't good enough. I like the way we played in the third, but the reality of it is, if you want to win in this league, you have to play that way for 60 minutes. But we weren't even close. Wasn't a great first and got worse in the second,” Bednar stated after the game.

It was the first game without Cale Makar after he sustained an injury in a 9-2 win over the Calgary Flames this week. Ultimately, the lack of Makar showed when the Avs allowed a goal 29 seconds into the game. Despite tying the game a minute later, the Avs could not regain the momentum, allowing two more goals in the first.

Things got worse in the second as the defense and goalie MacKenzie Blackwood allowed three more goals before Bednar pulled him while trailing 6-2. The Avalanche battled back, scoring four consecutive goals to tie it. But the Canucks recovered and scored their seventh goal before putting one away with an empty-net goal.

The Avalanche did not play well on Nordiques throwback night, which has turned into a recurring problem. Allowing goals early has also become an issue.

“There's no excuse. I think if we're making excuses for that performance, it's going to be a short (playoff) run,” Bednar concluded.

The Avalanche have eight games to get into playoff shape, with the first being a potential playoff preview against the divisional-rival Dallas Stars next.