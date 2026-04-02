In the heat of battle, San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was seen yelling profanities at teammate and first baseman Casey Schmitt during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. However, both players confirmed there is no lingering beef.

Specifically, Chapman was caught yelling, “catch the f*****g ball to Schmitt after a high but catchable ball glanced off his glove and led to a run being scored in the fifth inning. Both sides understand they're both united in the same goal, no matter how harsh the verbiage, via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.

“We’re all brothers here. It’s the heat of the moment,” Chapman said. “I already talked to Casey. It’s all good.”

“We’re trying to win games,” Schmitt added. “I’m not mad about it.”

Don’t need to be a professional lip reader to see what Chapman is telling Schmitt 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wly7NADro6 — Friar Breaks (@FriarBreaks) April 1, 2026

The Giants dropped to 2-4 on the season with the loss. While the NSFW Chapman-Schmitt moment made headlines, it didn't play a defining role in a six-run loss. Relief pitcher Jose Butto gave up four runs in the eighth inning, ultimately making San Diego's lead insurmountable.

Still, the Giants committed two errors on the night, with the other one also coming from a similar misplay in the first inning between Chapman and Schmitt. The Giants have only made three total on the year, meaning it hasn't been a long-term problem yet. But manager Tony Vitello and company are trying to ensure it doesn't become a habit for San Francisco.

As are Chapman and Schmitt. While it may be uncommon to see one teammate yell at another, both are simply focused on winning. Clearly, their effort wasn't strong enough on that play.

Moving forward, the corner infielders will work to be on the same page and ultimately lead the Giants to victory.