The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the news during the 2026 offseason for two very distinct reasons. For one, they hold the coveted No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and every insider knows they are locked in on Indiana University's Fernando Mendoza. Second, in a move that seems very logical, the Raiders signed 37-year-old veteran Kirk Cousins.

The main argument in the desert is already going on: Who gets the first snap when Week 1 starts? The rookie who shines or the veteran who has been through a lot? The answer is very clear to me. Kirk Cousins has to start in Week 1.

The Value of a Veteran Buffer

Don't get me wrong, Mendoza is a great prospect. You can't throw for more than 3,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, go 16-0 in a season, and win Indiana's first Heisman Trophy without having elite, franchise-changing skills. There is no doubt that he is the future of the Raiders. But the NFL is a whole different world from college football.

Putting a rookie, even a No. 1 overall pick, in the fire in Week 1 is a huge risk, and with Cousins on the team, it's a risk that Vegas doesn't have to take. The Raiders give Mendoza the priceless gift of time by starting Cousins. Cousins has figured out every blitz package, hidden coverage, and pre-snap look the league has to offer during his long career. Mendoza can get used to the fast pace of the pro game without the pressure of having to do well right away if he carries a clipboard for the first month of the season.

Kirk Cousins Still Has the Goods

Let's not act like Kirk Cousins is just a coach who gets paid a lot of money to wear shoulder pads. He may be at the end of his career, but he is still one of the best mechanically sound and efficient pocket passers in football. Cousins has always been a high-floor player who throws the ball with pinpoint accuracy during his time in Washington, Minnesota, and Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @MikeMcCartney7 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Af25dJF3Mo — Outta Pocket with RGIII (@OuttaPocketRG3) April 2, 2026

The Raiders' offense needs a steady, reliable hand to get things going early in the 2026 season. Cousins is great at running the quick-passing game and setting up play-action. He will get the ball to his playmakers on time and keep the offense from getting into bad third-and-long situations. The Raiders will win games right away if Cousins starts and plays well. If he has trouble later or the season goes wrong, giving the baton to Mendoza becomes a natural mid-season spark instead of a panic button.

Protecting the Ultimate Investment

There are many stories in NFL history about prized rookie quarterbacks who were put on the field too soon and took unnecessary hits behind offensive lines that were still getting used to each other. A broken confidence can end a career before it even starts.

The Las Vegas Raiders' golden ticket is Fernando Mendoza. You don't take your brand-new, expensive sports car through a hailstorm right after you buy it. It's not a sign that Mendoza isn't ready or skilled to start Kirk Cousins in Week 1; it's the best way to protect the franchise. Whether it's in Week 6, Week 12, or 2027, Mendoza will be mentally sharp, physically safe, and ready to lead this team for the next ten years.

Letting Captain Kirk steer the ship is the best bet in Vegas right now.