The Colorado Avalanche faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in Toronto. Colorado got the better of their Canadian opponent the last time the teams faced back on March 8th. However, history would not repeat itself this time around. Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche lost to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday by a score of 2-1.

Colorado certainly did not lose due to a lack of effort. MacKinnon and his teammates peppered Toronto, recording 39 shots on goal in this contest. Unfortunately, they had no answer for Joesph Woll. The Maple Leafs goalie made 38 saves to lead his team to victory on Wednesday. After the game, MacKinnon voiced his thoughts on the recent road loss.

“There’s 82 games, there’s going to be weird games like that every year so. I thought we played really well,” MacKinnon said, via NHL.com's Dave McCarthy. “(Avalanche goalie Mackenzie) Blackwood played great. Just unfortunate. It’s a good process. We’re not going to win every single game. They had looks too but we had a ton too. That could have been a 7-6 game.”

What led to Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche's loss to Maple Leafs

The Avalanche believed they played well enough to win on Wednesday night, and it's hard to disagree with this point of view. Any team that takes nearly 40 shots on goal stands a fantastic chance at winning. However, the Maple Leafs countered their high-volume offense with incredible goaltending and timely defense. According to Colorado coach Jared Bednar, better puck luck and tighter defense in the third could have prevented this loss.

“We got a little sloppy in the third period in our defending, but we got some big saves for Blackwood,” the Avalanche head coach said, via McCarthy. “The two goals, the first goal, penalty kill, we’re in perfect position, we break up the pass and ends up jumping over our goalie’s shoulder and the last goal, it was cleared down the ice on the power play and ends up hitting the ref and giving them an odd-man rush. Those are just two unlucky bounces when you’re doing the right thing, and you just have to try to overcome them.”

Colorado fell to 41-25-3 with this latest loss. Colorado finds itself in third place in the Central Division on 85 points, four back of the Dallas Stars. Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche are back in action on Thursday night when they continue their travels to face the Ottawa Senators.