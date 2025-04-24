The Colorado Avalanche are looking to get back in front in their first-round series against the Dallas Stars after letting a golden opportunity slip away in Game 2, allowing the Stars to come back and win it 4-3 in overtime to even the series at one apiece before heading to Denver.

One of the big storylines hanging over this series has been the impending return of a number of star players on both sides. For the Avalanche, captain and star center Gabriel Landeskog nearly returned to the lineup in Game 2, but he is out there for Game 3.

Landeskog has not played since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2022, when Colorado knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup. Ahead of his long-awaited return after nearly three years away from the game, the NHL posted a heartfelt video to welcome him back to the ice.

Adding Landeskog back into the lineup should give the Avalanche a massive emotional lift that they could really need in a tightly-contested series against a division rival. It will certainly energize the crowd in Denver over the next two games, and having the captain back on the ice gives the Avs an early advantage in Game 3.

On the ice, it remains to be seen how effective Landeskog will be. He played in a pair of AHL games near the end of the season for the Colorado Eagles and recorded one goal and one assist. However, playing against an experienced Stars team is certainly a couple of steps up in competition.

The Stars are also awaiting the return of two of their top players, though it's unclear when that may be. Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson are both out with injuries, leaving the Stars somewhat depleted as they take on the 2022 champs. Heiskanen could be back as soon as Game 4, while Robertson is week-to-week after emerging in a knee brace before the series.

Time will tell whether the addition of Landeskog is enough to get the Avalanche over the top and into the next round. Regardless, Colorado will be thrilled to have him back.