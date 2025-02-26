Once again, the Colorado Avalanche have been forced to play a lengthy period of time without forward Valeri Nichushkin — and once again, they're preparing to welcome him back into their lineup.

The Avalanche, who host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Denver, will have Nichushkin back for the first time in nearly two months. He suffered a lower-body injury during Colorado's game on New Year's Eve and hasn't played since.

But the team has activated him off injured reserve, and he'll be available on Wednesday against the Devils.

According to Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Nichushkin's return to the lineup will be a major boost, via The Star Herald.