For a team limping to the finish line, the Dallas Cowboys still managed to create intriguing storyline in Week 18. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney authored a career-defining performance in the season finale. He piled up a personal-best three sacks and reminding the league that his pass-rushing upside remains very real.

When the milestone was mentioned afterward, Clowney didn’t pretend to be surprised. “Trust me, I know,” he said. It was a candid acknowledgment that the timing could not have been better with free agency looming.

The breakout came in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. It was a game Dallas largely treated as an evaluation exercise. The Cowboys pulled Dak Prescott and other key starters at halftime. However, Clowney stayed active and disruptive. He consistently won off the edge and created pressure that stood out even as the rest of the afternoon unraveled. New York rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart capitalized in the second half. Still, Clowney’s relentless pursuit was the lone Cowboys constant.

Over the course of the 2025 season, Clowney proved he still has plenty left. He joined Dallas after the regular season was already underway. Despite that, he finished with 8.5 sacks in 13 games. Clowney also contributed 24 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. His Week 18 surge wasn’t a fluke. It was the peak of a quietly productive campaign.

That’s why the finale felt less like a footnote and more like an audition. Dallas has already expressed interest in bringing Clowney back. After a career day on the biggest evaluation weekend of the year, though, the veteran pass rusher may have just widened his options. Condequently, his price tag might have also just jumped heading into free agency.