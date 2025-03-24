The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting back a key player as they continue to push for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Forward Sean Monahan, who has missed the last 29 games due to a wrist sprain, is set to return to the lineup on Monday against the New York Islanders, per Mark Scheig. Also, defenceman Erik Gudbranson will make his season debut. He's missed the last 66 contests due to shoulder surgery, which also gives the Blue Jackets' blue line a significant boost.

Monahan was very effective before the injury. He had 14 goals and 27 assists in 41 games. He's a player who can contribute in more ways than one. Monahan opened up on his return. Via The Columbus Dispatch:

“It’s not easy, for sure, but I worked on it quite a bit while I wasn’t playing, just kind of visualizing it and getting into spots that I’m going to need to get in,” Monahan said. “I’ve played enough games with those guys where we have some chemistry and I can make some reads, but it’s still going to take some communication and reading off each other.”

As for Gudbranson, he's also excited to be back in the Blue Jackets lineup as they make a push for the postseason after facing adversity early in the year following Johnny Gaudreau's passing:

“The range of emotions we’ve had this year, for sure, has been probably on the high end,” Gudbranson said. “At this point right now, you just feel overwhelmingly proud of what the guys have accomplished so far, and there’s a lot to accomplish still. There’s a lot of belief in this (locker) room and a lot of opportunity ahead of us. So, to be a part of it in a real way, I feel very fortunate to be back.”

While the Blue Jackets have lost six in a row, they are four points out of the final Wild Card spot. The Islanders are two points ahead of them, which is exactly why Monday's matchup is a huge one for Columbus in their pursuit of the playoffs. Hopefully, Monahan and Gudbranson can make an immediate impact.