The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets were both losing Game 7 by multiple goals in the third period this weekend. They both snuck out wins in dramatic fashion to advance to the second round. Now, they face off for the right to play in the Western Conference Final. Before their second-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we have your Jets and Stars bold predictions.

The Jets needed seven games to dethrone the St Louis Blues in the first round. After winning the President's Trophy in the regular season, they lost every road game in the series in blowout fashion. Connor Hellebuyck was brutal on the road, which needs to change for them to advance. The Stars lost Game 6 to the Avalanche on the road and were losing at home in Game 7. Then, Mikko Rantanen took over, scoring a hat trick against his former team to clinch the series.

Everything about these two series was thrilling for the fans. But that often means the players are exhausted. Will that play into the Jets-Stars series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Mikko Rantanen continues to dominate in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stars have not paid a cent of the eight-year extension they gave Mikko Rantanen at the NHL trade deadline. Yet, you could argue he already made the deal worth it on Saturday. The third-period hat trick to eliminate his former team was everything they needed to finally win the Western Conference. He will continue to dominate in the playoffs, leading the Stars in scoring.

Through all of his trades this year, Rantanen played against the Jets seven times. He only scored one time against Connor Hellbucyk, which is not surprising considering his dominant regular season. But the Jets goalie has struggled in the playoffs throughout his career, and Rantanen should take advantage.

He led the Stars and the entire league with 12 points in the first round. Rantanen's five goals and seven assists also paced Dallas without Jason Robertson. If they get the center back for this round, their offense could take off.

The Connor Hellebuyck conversation only gets louder

The Jets squeaked by the Blues in double overtime of Game 7 on Sunday night. They could have closed it out earlier if not for Hellebucyk's struggles, especially in St Louis. He was pulled in all three road games, giving up 16 goals in only 130 minutes of game time. At home, he was not much better, allowing ten goals in four games. But his performance in both overtimes could set him back on the right track. But against an elite offense like the Stars, that momentum won't continue.

Helebuyck won't be the unplayable goalie on the road that he was in the Blues series. The Jets may be without Josh Morrissey for the first few games, which will hurt Hellebucyk's numbers. While the Blues are a solid team, they do not have the elite offensive upside that the Stars do. That will cost him in this series.

This season, the Jets are 3-1 against the Stars. Hellebuyck played all of those, posting a .965 save percentage and 1.01 goals-against average. All four goals he allowed were at even strength, with none coming against their impressive power play. But as he proved in the last series, that all goes out the window in the playoffs.

The Stars take this one in seven games

The Jets may get Mark Scheifele back, and if he and Josh Morrissey play, they will finally be at full strength. That still will not be enough for the team that traded for one of the best players traded mid-season this century. The Mikko Rantanen saga will be talked about for a long time, especially if he dominates this series. He will, and the Stars will win this series.

It benefits both teams that the Game 7 winners are facing each other. The Stars will have an extra day of rest, but both teams will be exhausted. If the Jets were playing anyone else after their five-period marathon on Sunday, it would be easy to pick against them in Game 1. Who will come back from injury in time to win a big playoff series? We'll find out when this series starts on Wednesday.