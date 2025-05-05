One of the Winnipeg Jets' top players, defenseman Josh Morrissey, exited Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues with an injury. According to Ken Wibbes of the Winnipeg Free Press, he said this about Morrissey after the injury.

“Morrissey just went down the tunnel just before the midway point of the first period,” the tweet reads. “Would imagine it's a concussion spotter situation. We'll monitor.”

A concussion spotter is never a good sign for any team. Not to mention, Winnipeg has dug itself into quite a deficit after the first period. They trail 2-0 after a rough start from Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Either way, Morrissey's injury is a brutal blow for one of the NHL's top teams.

After all, he had 68 points on the season and had 14 goals on the year. That marked the second-highest mark of his career. In the playoffs, he hasn't been as productive from an offensive standpoint.

However, Morrissey does the little things. Hits, blocks, and simply being an enforcer on the blue line.

Josh Morrissey's injury is a brutal blow for the Jets

With their backs already against the wall, losing the top defenseman isn't helpful. Again, doing all the little things is essential in a playoff series.

The casual fan might not see it, but the players on the ice and the coaches will understand it wholeheartedly. Either way, Game 7 with the Jets and the Blues could be a cinematic thriller.

As of writing this, there's no official status on whether or not he will return. If he does, that could be the spark that Winnipeg needs to mount a comeback.

If not, that injury could be the nail in the coffin on a disappointing season for the Jets. Losing in the first round after winning 56 games isn't easy to stomach.

If anything, it will go to show how big Morrissey's impact on the ice truly is.