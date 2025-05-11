Mason Marchment might want to keep his phone on after Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets, as the Dallas Stars forward could be on the wrong side of a referee incident. The Stars were already sour entering this game after getting shut out in Game 2, and the refereeing in Game 3 didn't help.

Marchment had a heated second period after getting tripped by Neal Pionk on a rush and then speared in the mid-section by Mark Scheifele. While trying to tell the referee about the missed calls, he took a light swing at referee Graham Skilliter's shin pads.

"You can't make contact with an official under any circumstances." The panel discusses Mason Marchment's brewing frustration that led to him whacking the ref.

As in any sport, any contact with an official is normally off-limits. The Sportsnet panel wasn't impressed with Marchment during the second intermission, and ex-New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings goaltender Kelly Hrudey believes there could be some supplemental discipline coming Marchment's way.

Hrudey's reaction means a lot considering he played in an era without much off-limits. Marchment's decision to contact the referee is a massive no-no, and, surprisingly, there wasn't much of a reaction. Skilliter decided to let it go, but that is a dangerous road.

If the NHL decides to let Marchment's act go unpunished, it could lead other players to believe they can take free swings at officials. The league has suspended players for the same type of actions, and the Stars could lose Marchment for at least a few games.

Precedent is set to suspend Mason Marchment

It's rare to see this kind of incident, as players typically reserve enough composure not to abuse officials physically. The Sportsnet panel had a rare insight for this event, as Kevin Bieksa was on the Anaheim Ducks when Antoine Vermette received a similar suspension.

Vermette swung at an official's shin pads after a faceoff didn't go his way in 2017 and received a 10-game ban. The panel agreed that Vermette's incident was more of an attack and came from a place of anger, but some might argue that Marchment's was the same premise.

Marchment approached the officials at the beginning of the third period, but it's unclear why he did. The commentators speculated that it was to apologize, but it remains to be seen whether it was enough to help him avoid a suspension.