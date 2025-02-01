The Dallas Stars have added some depth to their roster in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday morning.

The club is acquiring Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund from the lowly Sharks in exchange for a first and fourth-round pick, per NHL insider Darren Dreger. If the Stars make the Stanley Cup finals, that fourth-rounder will turn into a third.

The injuries have piled up for Dallas this season. Tyler Seguin is done for the season after undergoing hip surgery, while defenceman Miro Heiskanen is sidelined with a knee injury. Nils Lundkvist is also on the shelf for the remainder of 2024-25, as the Stars announced Saturday.

Ceci is a nice addition to their blue line after losing two key D-men, while Granlund was the Sharks' top center this season, scoring 15 goals and tallying 45 points in 52 games.

It'll feel like familiar territory for the 32-year-old Granlund, too. He joins a Stars team with several Finnish players, including Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, Heiskanen, and Arttu Hyyry. Granlund is set to be an alternate captain for Finland at this month's 4 Nations. This is a very solid piece to bring in for Dallas.

As for Ceci, he brings extensive playoff experience to the table. He suited up 52 times in the last three seasons for the Edmonton Oilers in the postseason. Per NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Stars are expected to remain active in the trade market leading up to the March deadline given their salary cap situation after the Seguin and Lundkvist injuries. Dallas has made the West Finals in back-to-back seasons.

As for the Sharks, they're in a clear rebuild. Ceci and Granlund were always seen as rentals. Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm are two players who could still be moved by the trade deadline, via Johnston. It does appear the goal for San Jose is to build up their draft capital and acquire young players.