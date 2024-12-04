The Dallas Stars are off to a nice start to the season, with 32 points out of 24 games. Their win over a strong Winnipeg Jets team started December on the right track but it turned sour quickly. Forward Tyler Seguin left the game with an injury and Stars GM Jim Nill confirmed the worst-case scenario on Wednesday. Seguin will be out multiple months and is undergoing surgery on Thursday.

“Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that forward Tyler Seguin will undergo surgery on Thursday, Dec. 5 to repair a left-side FAI (femoral acetabular impingement) and the left-side hip labrum. Seguin is expected to miss four to six months.”

The best-case scenario for Seguin's return is the final stages of the regular season. If he comes back for the playoffs, it will be a great way for his team as they look to win their second-ever Stanley Cup. The Stars have a young core that can carry them through the regular season but will need their veteran for the playoffs.

Tyler Seguin is important for the Stars' playoff run

Through 19 games this season, Seguin had nine goals and 11 assists. The resurgence helped the Stars through a slow start for Jason Robertson, which is hopefully over now. They also have Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque who can take steps up in their young careers. 34-year-old Matt Duchene currently leads the team with 28 points.

This injury takes away what could be the last time Tyler Seguin could star for Team Canada. The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters will be announced on Wednesday, just hours after the Seguin announcement. It was a long shot for Seguin, who will be 33 by the time of the tournament. He will be 35 during the 2026 Olympics.

The Stars play their second game without Seguin on Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Kings. While they beat Utah on Monday, they certainly missed Seguin.