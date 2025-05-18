The Dallas Stars got the job done on Saturday night in Game 6 against the Winnipeg Jets, winning a tight battle 2-1 in overtime to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the third season in a row. The Stars looked like the better team on the ice over the first four games, but the Jets closed the gap in Games 5 and 6 and were a very difficult out.

After Mark Scheifele scored a very emotional goal to open the scoring in Game 6, Sam Steel tied the game up at one apiece with a stellar top-shelf shot.

Late in the third, it looked like the Jets were going to take the lead. After the puck swung from the right to the left side of the ice, Mason Appleton found himself with a wide open net and appeared poised to score the decisive goal. Appleton fired a shot, but Stars goalie Jake Oettinger dove across the crease to make a sprawling save to keep the game tied at one.

HOW DID JAKE OETTINGER STOP THIS???! pic.twitter.com/udOsvyef8b — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Oettinger broke down how he made the improbable stop to allow the Stars to get into overtime, via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

“I saw Connor coming in, and then I thought Lowry was going to shoot it, so I slid over and then I, like, blew an edge,” Oettinger said. “I just threw a prayer over and it hit me, so got pretty lucky. I think we were owed that after some of the bounces we got in this round, so I think it all evens out.”

The Stars drew a late penalty in regulation and started the overtime period on the power play. It didn't take them long to take advantage, as Thomas Harley scored the game-winner just a few minutes into the period.

Now, the Stars will move on to play the high-powered Edmonton Oilers in the next round. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company can score with the best of them, so Oettinger may need to come up with another Houdini act or two to get the win.