The Dallas Stars came through arguably the toughest series of the first round with a dramatic, come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the first round on Saturday. Both the Stars and the Avs were viewed by many as Stanley Cup contenders, so Dallas will be relieved to make it into the next round.

After the win, the good news continued to roll in for Stars fans. Dallas played the entire series against Colorado without two of its best players in defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson. While it will be a quick turnaround before round two after the long series, both could be returning at some point during the Western Conference Semifinals, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“[Stars head coach Peter] DeBoer says Heiskanen and Robertson should be back in Round 2 but isn’t ready to say if either can be ready for Game 1 or not,” LeBrun reported on X, formerly Twitter.

For much of the first round, it seemed as if Heiskanen was closer to returning than Robertson, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the top defenseman back first. However, the improving status of both is great news for Stars fans.

Robertson played in all 82 games during the regular season and was the second-leading scorer in Dallas with 80 points. Heiskanen only played in 50 games but amassed 25 points and was one of the top back-line players in hockey.

Heiskanen has been dealing with a knee injury and has not played since the end of January, so there could be a little rust coming into the next series. Robertson was injured in the final game of the regular season and was seen with a knee brace on during the Avs series, but it seems as if he could be close to returning.

The Stars still don't know who they will be playing in the next round. The Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues will battle in a Game 7 of their own on Sunday night to see who advances to the second round to take on the Stars. Regardless, it will be a fierce division rivalry in the second round and the Stars will need all of their best players healthy and ready to go.