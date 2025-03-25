The Dallas Stars made a big trade for Mikko Rantanen at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Rantanen figures to be a major piece to the team's long-term plans. Especially after signing an eight-year contract extension. Unfortunately, he suffered a scary-looking injury on Monday night when Dallas took on the Minnesota Wild.

Rantanen took a puck to the face off a shot from Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. The puck was deflected by Wild forward Yakov Trenin before striking Rantanen. Trainers checked on the Stars star before he exited the game on Monday. He did return to the game after a period away, this time wearing a full cage.

Dallas certainly does not want to see Rantanen suffer a major injury. They parted with Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks, and two third-round picks at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline to acquire him from the Carolina Hurricanes. And, as mentioned previously, they signed him to an eight-year contract extension.

Rantanen has had a whirlwind of a season. The Finnish winger began the season with the Colorado Avalanche. However, contract negotiations between Colorado and Rantanen went nowhere. As a result, the Avalanche traded him to the Hurricanes.

Rantanen's time in Carolina was extremely short-lived. He played 13 games for the Canes after the trade from Colorado. He scored just two goals and six points in that time. Contract negotiations also went nowhere with the Hurricanes. This prompted Carolina to make him available on the trade market once again.

Rantanen has landed with the Stars and has played well enough to this point. He has two goals and four points in seven games with his third team of the 2024-25 season. Dallas will be counting on his elite playoff production to aid them in their postseason run. The Stars have to be relieved to see their superstar winger return to the ice on Monday after such a scary-looking injury.