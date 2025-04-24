The eyes of the hockey world were on the Colorado Avalanche and Gabriel Landeskog. Landeskog made his return to the ice in Game 3 on Wednesday night. It was a feel-good moment for Colorado, and they had momentum early on. However, the Dallas Stars stole the night thanks to veteran center Tyler Seguin.

The Stars and Avalanche went to overtime once again in Game 3. The Stars won Game 2 in overtime and certainly hoped for a repeat outcome. Thankfully, the puck went their way. Seguin scored in the extra frame to give Dallas a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead over Colorado.

TYLER SEGUIN IN OVERTIME! DALLAS WINS GAME 3!#TexasHockey | #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uPRVzJLDRI — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Seguin certainly didn't have the sort of journey back to the ice that Landeskog did. However, the Stars star did struggle with injury during the 2024-25 campaign. Notably, he missed nearly five months of game action with an injury. He played one regular-season game after the calendar flipped to 2025 — April 16th against the Nashville Predators.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Seguin. He started the season extremely strong, scoring 20 points in 19 games. He added an assist upon his return, giving him 21 points in 20 games during the regular season.

Seguin did not record a point in Game 1 against the Avalanche. However, he did provide a goal in Game 2. His Game 3 winner gives him goals in back-to-back games. And he brings Dallas within two wins of advancing to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars have advanced to the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. Unfortunately, they have failed to make the Stanley Cup Final both times. Dallas wants to take that next step in 2025. If Seguin can come through with clutch goals like this, the Stars certainly have a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup this year.