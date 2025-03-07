The Dallas Stars are reportedly close to trading for Mikko Rantanen ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Rantanen was initially traded to the Carolina Hurricanes back in January. However, he has not been able to agree to a contract with the Canes. If talks go well with Dallas, he will find himself heading to the Lone Star State by the day's end.

However, this remains a big “if.” Rantanen and the Stars are currently discussing a contract. In saying this, they reportedly remain far apart in their negotiations. TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger revealed how much Dallas is willing to pay the superstar winner in order to sign with the team on Friday.

“See where it goes, but I’m confident the Dallas Stars are/were willing to go to upwards of $12 million per to extend Rantanen. A big number for the Stars given contract challenges moving forward. Unless something changes, that’s well short,” Dreger reported on Friday morning.

Stars' Mikko Rantanen contract offer could create contract challenges

As Dreger mentioned, Dallas has some major contract challenges ahead of them. In the interim, they have a few veteran stars to sign. Both Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene are on the final seasons of their contract. Benn could sign a more team-friendly deal. However, Duchene figures to cash in after back-to-back contracts worth just $3 million a season.

Moreover, some of the team's younger stars are due a contract. Wyatt Johnston, Mavrik Bourque, and Nils Lundqvist are restricted free agents this summer. In 2026, the Stars will need to sign Thomas Harley, Logan Stankoven, and Jason Robertson to contract extensions.

Dallas does have a rising salary cap working in its favor. However, a $12 million contract for Mikko Rantanen would hinder their ability to sign their young stars regardless. A good number of their young players will command a large raise when its time to talk turkey. And this will force the team to make some tough decisions.

Rantanen gives the Stars a legitimate shot to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. In saying this, a long-term deal for the Finnish winger could create some roster problems. It will certainly be interesting to see what Dallas decides to do with the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline just hours away.