The Detroit Red Wings are having an impressive season. The team has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 campaign, but at 35-20-6, the Red Wings are third in the Atlantic Division.

Now, their playoff hopes may have taken a hit after an injury to John Gibson. In response, the Red Wings announced a roster move on X, formerly Twitter.

The Wings have called up Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL under emergency conditions. In a corresponding move, they have assigned Erik Gustafsson to the minor-league club.

March 4, 2026

Emergency conditions allow a team to exceed the salary cap for players making less than $1 million. It also does not count towards the player's four regular-season recall limit, but the player must return to the AHL promptly after the return of the player they are replacing.

Cossa was the 15th overall selection of the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has been great with the Griffins this year, managing a 24-4-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He was also an AHL All-Star this year. He has also played in one game at the NHL level. In the 2024-25 campaign, he entered the game in relief, allowing two goals on 14 shots, and took the victory in a shootout.

The move also could be concerning for Gibson. Initially, it was reported that Gibson had a stringer in his arm after leaving the game against the Nashville Predators after the first period. While it appeared the injury was not serious, the move to bring in another goal may mean the injury was more severe than originally thought.

Meanwhile, Gustafsson has played just two games at the NHL level this year, averaging 18:44 of ice time and going without a point.

The Red Wings look to be buyers at the NHL Trade deadline, as they try to break their playoff drought. They return to the ice on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, with Cam Talbot set to get the start.