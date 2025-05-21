The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will kick off their third-round series on Thursday night. After the Oilers' win in 2024, it is the second straight year that the two teams have met in the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers have been missing a key piece on their blue line, as Mattias Ekholm has been out with an injury since the regular season.

There aren't many injuries affecting either team in this opening game, but Ekholm is significant. The Oilers entered the playoffs with plenty of injury concerns but have stayed relatively healthy. Calvin Pickard was injured in the last round, which looked like it might cause some problems, but Stuart Skinner was able to shut the door.

The Stars also persevered through some injuries in the first round, defeating the Colorado Avalanche without Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen. Both players were able to suit up in the second-round win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Mattias Ekholm's injury status for Game 1 vs. Stars

Ekholm travelled with the team to Dallas, but it is still unlikely that he will dress against the Stars in Game. He is still listed as out, but he skated with the Oilers' main group on Monday, which gave some more optimism that he was nearing a return. Kris Knoblauch said last week that Ekholm would miss the series' first two games, but the extended break for Edmonton might have changed that timeline.

Edmonton might be comfortable letting Ekholm rest for a little longer, as they are coming off back-to-back shutouts from Skinner. The defense has been improving since last year, and inserting a fresh Ekholm later in the playoffs will only enhance it.

The Oilers allowed only 10 goals in their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, the lowest total of the Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl era.

Oilers injury report

Calvin Pickard – Out (undisclosed)

Mattias Ekholm – Out (undisclosed)

Alec Regula – Injured Reserve

Stars injury report

Nils Lundqvist – Injured Reserve (shoulder)