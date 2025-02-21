When he decides to put away his skates and mask for good, the legacy of Jordan Binnington may very well be defined by two extremely clutch performances in the Boston Bruins' TD Garden. Despite all the outside chatter, the St. Louis Blues goalie represented his beloved Canada with the utmost excellence in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship.

Binnington, who showed nerves of steel when he recovered from a slow start and helped the Blues stun the Bruins on their own ice in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, once again came through under enormous pressure. Those who watched the series of brawls in the opening nine seconds of Canada's 3-1 loss to USA last Saturday know that the 4 Nations was more than just a mini-midseason tournament.

Besides a monetary bonus, big trophy and a confidence booster, national pride was at stake in this North American showdown. If the Americans were to sweep Canada and claim the title, The Great North would have had to wait until the 2026 Winter Olympics for a chance at revenge. Instead, they will continue to wear the international crown.

Jordan Binnington becomes a big-game hero once more

Connor McDavid scored the game-winner, Mitchell Marner tallied two assists and Nathan MacKinnon claimed 4 Nations Face-Off MVP honors, but Binnington's brilliance is arguably the biggest reason Canada survived USA.

The 31-year-old recorded 31 saves on 33 shots, denying Auston Matthews twice in OT and diving to prevent Brady Tkachuk from scoring off the rebound. He used his entire body to keep the game alive, even when the United States looked like the vastly superior squad in the extra period of play.

Many fans doubted his ability after USA's win in Round Robin, but he dramatically flipped public perception and took everyone back to 2019. “Jordan Binnington saves the country,” TSN commentator James Duthie posted on X after the final. “Shoutout Brick Wall Binnington,” Hockey Night in Canada proclaimed. “Canada owes Binnington an apology,” @anjag15 commented. “He played an amazing 3rd period and OT!”

“Imagine the whole hockey world just s***s on you for days, months and years on end, then you win the biggest game of our generation,” @worldhockeyrpt posted. “Jordan Binnington is built different.” That he is, that he is.

On many occasions, stars alone are not enough to win a big game. Other guys must deliver, and with drama at an unbearable level, No. 50 did just that.