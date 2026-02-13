There are two dominant teams in the men's Olympic hockey tournament and many observers are expecting the United States and Canada to meet in the gold medal game next week in what could be the premier event of the Olympic competition. However, there are multiple steps each team has to take before that meeting takes place and captivates the sporting world. The hockey tournament is still in its early stages and Canada is playing its second game Friday against Switzerland.

Team Canada broke on top early in the game with a pair of first-period goals before 11 minutes had been played. Canadian super star Connor McDavid was involved in both goals, as he scored the opening goal of the game and assisted when defenseman Thomas Harley scored the second goal of the game.

While it looked like Switzerland simply did not have the fire power to stay in the game against Canada's skating speed and overall skill, they did manage to get on the board before the first period was over. Swiss forward Pius Suter scored a power play goal at the 12:45 mark of the opening stanza. Suter was able to find a rebound and put the puck in the back of the net, beating Canadian goalie Logan Thompson.

Switzerland pushes back vs. Canada

That goal seemed to steady the Swiss as they were able to hold their own the rest of the period. While the Swiss could not score the tying goal, they were able to mount several scoring opportunities.

Team Canada added to its lead in the second period when 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and scored on quick wrist shot. McDavid was on the ice for the Celebrini goal, but he did not receive an assist on that goal.

Team Canada took a 3-1 lead into the third period.