The NHL is currently on the Olympic break, with many NHL players making an impact in the Olympic Games. Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is having a historic impact for Team Canada before he returns to his NHL squad. Meanwhile, those not at the games are preparing for the rest of the NHL season.

Kris Knoblauch is doing just that, as he is bringing Paul Coffey back to his coaching staff, per a release from NHL.com

“I have been in regular contact with Paul since last summer and I believe we will benefit both as a team and as a staff from his return at this time,” Knocblach said about the return of Coffey.

Coffey initially joined the Oilers coaching staff near the start of the 2023-24 season, and remained with the club as a coach through the 2024-25 campaign. In that time, he helped the Oilers to two-straight Stanley Cup finals, while the Oilers had the fifth best goals-against average in that time. This year, the Oilers are 25th in goals-against per game.

Article Continues Below

“I'm excited to return and work alongside Kris and the entire staff,” Coffey said. “With 24 games left in the season, there is ample time to build on the many positives and build momentum for another long playoff run.”

Coffey, a Hall of Fame defenseman, left the bench role with the Oilers to become a Special Advisor to Ownership and Hockey Operations last July. Now, he will be in charge of getting this defense ready for another playoff run.

The Oilers are 28-22-8 on the year, which is good for second in the Pacific Division. They return to the ice on Feb. 25, on the road facing the Anaheim Ducks.