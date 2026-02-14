Connor McDavid may be the best hockey player in the world, and he regularly make his case with his speed, balance, playmaking ability and talent for putting the puck in the net. While he is pursuing his first Stanley Cup as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, his immediate goal is winning a gold medal for Canada in the Winter Olympics.

The Canadians have been victorious in their first two games of the Olympic hockey tournament. After beating hockey power Czechia in the tournament opener, Team Canada followed up with a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. In the process, McDavid became the first player in Olympic hockey history to score 6 points in the first two games.

McDavid beat the records of Marian Hossa of Slovakia and Teemu Selanne of Finland, who both scored 5 points their country's first two games during the 2006 Olympics.

McDavid had 1 goal and 2 assists in the triumph over Switzerland. He was joined by fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who also scored a goal and a pair of helpers.

Article Continues Below

McDavid scored the first goal of the game early in the first period and got on the scoreboard shortly thereafter when he assisted on Thomas Harley's goal that gave Canada a 2-0 leader.

Switzerland was able to blunt some of Canada's early momentum when Pius Suter scored later in the first period to narrow the margin to 2-1. However, goals by Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby and MacKinnon clinched the game for Canada. McDavid got his third scoring point of the game on the goal by MacKinnon.

Canada will meet Italy Sunday and then prepare for its quarterfinal matchup.