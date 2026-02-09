The 2026 Winter Olympics have started, and Edmonton Oilers All-Star Connor McDavid is excited to represent Team Canada in the games.

The veteran recently spoke about the opportunity to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and made it clear that he is ready to embrace the moment.

“Surreal, surreal,” McDavid said after practice on Sunday night. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time coming.”

McDavid has been in the NHL since 2015, but COVID prevented NHL stars from competing in the last event. The 29-year-old is just one of the many superb players who have spoken about how much they appreciate the chance to play for their respective countries.

Article Continues Below

“It means a lot,” added teammate Auston Matthews, Team USA’s captain. “It’s crazy to think about now we’re here, and you get this opportunity, and it’s just very special. … I think it definitely hits you once you touch down and get to the Olympic village and get settled in, just how special and cool it is to be here representing your country and experiencing what the Olympics is all about.”

Even for players with a great deal of international experience, this year’s Olympics seems to mark a special occasion.

“I think there’s some days that it feels like 12 years and other days where it feels like yesterday,” Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby said after practice Sunday, smiling ear to ear. “It’s so great, though.There’s been a lot of anticipation ever since we found we were going back to the Olympics. And then the naming of the team, just a lot of anticipation. It’s just great to be with the guys and get out there and get to work and see the speed and try to get better here and become a team.”

It remains to be seen how McDavid and the other Olympians perform, but fans and pundits could be in for a riveting tournament.