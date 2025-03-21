On Thursday, Connor McDavid was ruled out of the Edmonton Oilers game with a concerning injury. Unfortunately, he joined Leon Draisaitl on that injured list.

On Tuesday, the latter sustained an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the Oilers game. Without the team's top two players, there is growing concern.

The duo is scheduled to have imaging done on their respective injuries on Friday. That report comes from SportsNet. On the season, McDavid has posted otherworldly numbers with 89 points (26 goals, 63 assists) in 62 games.

Although this might be a down year for him, it shows how elite he is. Not to mention, McDavid scored the overtime winner for Canada to beat the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Still, the injuries to Draisaitl and McDavid come at a crucial time for the Oilers. They are second in the Pacific Division and only need two points to catch up to the Las Vegas Golden Knights (86 points).

Either way, the loss is a brutal blow. Draisaitl has 49 goals and 52 assists on the season for 101 total points. While he's been known as more of a scorer, his assist numbers are up quite a bit.

The Oilers need Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl back

Driasaitl has been the goal-scoring machine for the Oilers. He leads the NHL with 49 goals on the season. There are 13 games remaining on the schedule. However, Draisaitl might not be able to hold onto his goal record this season if he remains out.

On the flip side, McDavid is the offensive engine for the Oilers. He's arguably the fastest skater in the league, yet is an exceptional playmaker.

After a brutal Stanley Cup Final loss in 2024, there's a clear motive for Edmonton this season. They want to win at whatever cost is necessary.

Unfortunately, though, the Oilers two stars are dinged up at the worst possible time. There is minimal time left to secure that top position in the Pacific Division. Still, keeping them healthy is a point of emphasis.

Friday's imaging will tell much about the severity of the injuries. For Edmonton, they are hoping there is nothing serious. McDavid appeared to be in immediate discomfort after sustaining his injury.

He sat on the bench for the short remainder of the second. He did not come out for the final frame and was quickly ruled out. At that time, head coach Kris Knoblauch gave no update. The same was said for Driasaitl.

Fans and the organization will have to wait until Friday for a final update on the two superstars.