Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is expanding her portfolio with a new ownership role in professional basketball.

The Brisbane Bullets announced Tuesday that the two-time WNBA All-Star joined the club’s ownership group as reported by the National Basketball League, or NBL. The NBL is the men’s professional basketball league in Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement comes shortly after Reese visited Australia with Reebok to promote new colorways of her signature Angel Reese 1 basketball shoe. During the visit, the brand also revealed an official footwear partnership with the Women’s National Basketball League that will begin in the 2027 season.

Reese has steadily built a portfolio of investments and ventures away from the court. In 2024, she joined the ownership group of United Soccer League club DC Power FC. She has also been involved in the ownership group behind sports media and lifestyle brand TOGETHXR (Which includes Sue Bird and Alex Morgan).

Beyond business ventures, Reese founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation in 2023. The organization focuses on empowering girls and women through sports, education and financial literacy initiatives.

Article Continues Below

Her addition to the Bullets’ ownership group comes as the Australian club continues efforts to grow its presence and strengthen basketball participation in Queensland.

Brisbane Bullets CEO Malcolm Watts said Reese’s influence in the sport could help inspire younger generations and further elevate basketball’s profile in the region.

“Angel is a fantastic ambassador for basketball and a globally recognized superstar,” Watts said. “Basketball is Queensland’s fastest growing sport, and that is a powerful message for kids picking up a basketball in Brisbane.”

The ownership announcement also arrives during a busy stretch for the Bullets. The organization said earlier Tuesday that Will Weaver will take over as president of basketball operations and head coach.