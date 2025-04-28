ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The home team has won every game so far as the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Oilers-Kings Game 5 prediction and pick.

It was the Kings who took the first two games of the series, and in dominating fashion. They would win the first game 6-5 and then win game two 6-2. The Oilers would make a change in goal for game three, and it would pay dividends. They would win the game 7-4. In game four, the Kings took the early lead on a goal from Trevor Moore, and would make it 2-0 in the second period on a goal from Warren Goegele. Corey Perry would score for the Oilers, but Kevin Fiala would make it 3-1 heading into the third. In the third period, Evan Bouchard would score twice to tie the game. Then, in overtime, Leon Draisaitl would score to win the game for the Oilers and tie the series.

Here are the Oilers-Kings Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 5 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TBS/Max

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead the way from the top line this year. He led the team in assists and was second on the team in points this regular season. McDavid had 26 goals and 74 assists this year. McDavid has two goals and seven assists in the series. Draisaitl finished the regular season with 52 goals and 54 assists. Draisaitl has three goals and six assists so far in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Connor Brown, who has two goals and an assist so far in the play.ffs.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman lead the second line. Nugent-Hopkins had 20 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. He has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs. Hyman had 27 goals and 17 assists this year, while already adding a goal and two assists in the playoffs. Further, Evan Bouchard has been great from the blue line. He has 14 goals and 53 assists in the regular season. Bouchard has four goals and three assists so far in the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard is expected to be in the goal for the Oilers. He was 22-10-1 this year with a 2.71 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. In the playoffs, he has a .889 save percentage so far.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe led the team in points this year, finishing the year with 35 goals and 38 assists, good for 73 points. He also had seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Kempe has four goals and five assists in the playoffs so far. Meanwhile, Kopitar led the team in assists and was second in points on the team this year. He finished the year with 21 goals and 46 assists. Kopitar has a goal and six assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has five goals and 12 assists this season, and has two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He was third on the team in points, finishing the year with 35 goals and 25 assists. Fiala has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who was fourth on the team in points. Byfield had 23 goals and 31 assists this past year. Byfield has two goals and one assist in the playoffs. Finally, Phillip Danault has been solid in the playoffs, with two goals and five assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the goal for the Kings in this game. He was 31-11-7 on the year with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Kuemper has a .880 save percentage and a 3.74 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup playoffs game. The home team has won every game of the series so far. Both teams have not had great goaltending, but also have been getting better goaltending at home. Still, every game in the series has seen seven or more goals. The Oilers' moving Leon Draisaitl to the top line with Connor McDavid has resulted in seven goals from the top line forwards, but multiple goals for Evan Bouchard. Meanwhile, the Kings are getting multiple lines for production in the playoffs. Expect all that to continue and the over to be the play.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+104)