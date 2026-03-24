The Los Angeles Lakers saw their winning streak come to an end at nine games after they fell to the Detroit Pistons, 113-110, at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

The Lakers rallied from a 16-point deficit and grabbed the lead, 110-109, with 30 seconds to go after Austin Reaves' jumper. Daniss Jenkins, however, quickly responded with a bucket and two free throws.

Los Angeles still had a chance to steal the win, but Luka Doncic's three-pointer missed.

The Lakers fell to 46-26, while the Pistons won their fourth straight game and seventh in eight assignments to improve to 52-19. They have yet to lose since Cade Cunningham was diagnosed with a collapsed lung, leaving him sidelined for an extended period.

LeBron James acknowledged that the Pistons have not missed a beat despite the absence of Cunningham, as reported by The Detroit News' Coty Davis.

“They're super physical, super fast, they play well, they execute well, and they're well-coached. No difference. I mean, obviously, the only difference is you have an MVP-type caliber player being out,” said James.

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“But when you have a really good team, guys step up. They can't make up for what Cade brings to the table because Cade is that guy, but other guys are stepping up.”

“None…When you have a really good team, guys step up.” LeBron James speaks on whether there are any differences in playing against the #Pistons with and without Cade Cunningham. The Pistons are now 8-2 without Cunningham following their win vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/OCpkZgvaLe — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) March 24, 2026

James went scoreless in the first half before finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

Jenkins, who has filled in admirably for Cunningham, exploded for a career-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. He added four rebounds and eight assists.

The Pistons, who have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, have other guys who can step up without Cunningham, including Marcus Sasser, Caris LeVert, Kevin Huerter, and Javonte Green.