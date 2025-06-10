Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is going down on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers hit the road to take on the Florida Panthers. After dropping Game 2 at home, the Oilers are hoping to steal one on the road. However, they didn't get off to a very good start as Florida went up 2-0 in the first period. To make matters worse, Connor McDavid suffered an injury scare in the second period as Edmonton faced an ever bigger deficit.

Aaron Ekblad had Connor McDavid LINED UP 😳 pic.twitter.com/Hnn8yveUpx — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2025

After taking the big hit, Connor McDavid went back to the locker room, but he returned to the bench a few minutes later.

He is back on bench https://t.co/8CtQdgRprv — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 10, 2025

Connor McDavid did go back into the game after the hit, and he appears to be okay. However, the Oilers are in big trouble after two periods in Game 3.

Edmonton started the second period strong as it got on the board with a girl in the first couple of minutes, but the Panthers had a response. Florida added two more goals in the second, and they are now 20 minutes away from taking a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers are currently up 4-1 at intermission.

The Oilers were feeling good after taking Game 1 in overtime, but the Panthers claimed home-ice advantage with their win in Game 2. If the Oilers want to get home-ice back, they will need to take at least one of these next two games on the road. It doesn't look like that is going to happen here in Game 3, but there is still a lot of hockey left.

Connor McDavid hasn't put his stamp on Game 3 yet, but he is going to need to if the Oilers are going to pull off a big comeback in the third period. Erasing a three-goal deficit is not going to be easy, but we have seen McDavid and this Edmonton team pull off some crazy feats before.

The third period of Game 3 is going to get underway shortly, and McDavid and the Oilers are on the ropes. We'll see if they can make this one interesting, but right now, it's looking like the Panthers are going to take the lead in the Stanley Cup Final.