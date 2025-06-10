Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is going down on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers hit the road to take on the Florida Panthers. After dropping Game 2 at home, the Oilers are hoping to steal one on the road. However, they didn't get off to a very good start as Florida went up 2-0 in the first period. To make matters worse, Connor McDavid suffered an injury scare in the second period as Edmonton faced an ever bigger deficit.

After taking the big hit, Connor McDavid went back to the locker room, but he returned to the bench a few minutes later.

Connor McDavid did go back into the game after the hit, and he appears to be okay. However, the Oilers are in big trouble after two periods in Game 3.

Edmonton started the second period strong as it got on the board with a girl in the first couple of minutes, but the Panthers had a response. Florida added two more goals in the second, and they are now 20 minutes away from taking a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers are currently up 4-1 at intermission.

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique (19) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Adam Henrique drops ‘heavyweight’ truth bomb ahead of Game 3Troy Finnegan ·
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Evander Kane reveals Oilers’ silver lining after Game 2 loss to PanthersMichael Whitaker ·
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) in action against the Dallas Stars during the first period between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at morning skate before Game 3 vs. PanthersChristopher Hennessy ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena.
Why Oilers’ Connor McDavid had Panthers star calling him ‘McJesus’Alex House ·
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) reacts with defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) after defeating the Florida Panthers in overtime for game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm has had enough of Panthers’ play in front of Stuart SkinnerTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers look on after the defeat against Florida Panthers in game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena
Why Oilers returning to Florida for Stanley Cup Final rematch is ‘different’Christopher Hennessy ·

The Oilers were feeling good after taking Game 1 in overtime, but the Panthers claimed home-ice advantage with their win in Game 2. If the Oilers want to get home-ice back, they will need to take at least one of these next two games on the road. It doesn't look like that is going to happen here in Game 3, but there is still a lot of hockey left.

Connor McDavid hasn't put his stamp on Game 3 yet, but he is going to need to if the Oilers are going to pull off a big comeback in the third period. Erasing a three-goal deficit is not going to be easy, but we have seen McDavid and this Edmonton team pull off some crazy feats before.

The third period of Game 3 is going to get underway shortly, and McDavid and the Oilers are on the ropes. We'll see if they can make this one interesting, but right now, it's looking like the Panthers are going to take the lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

 