Following a six-year run of irrelevance, the San Jose Sharks (31-26-6) now boast an eye-catching crop of young talent and presently occupy the second wild card slot in the Western Conference. The stellar Macklin Celebrini is likely going to record a 100-point season as a teenager. Will Smith, who will turn 21 next week, has posted 45 points through 50 games. The 23-year-old Collin Graf is enjoying a breakout campaign and is positioned to score 20 goals for the first time in his NHL career. But do not forget about William Eklund.

The 23-year-old left wing possesses a superb skill set, which he showcased in Thursday's 4-2 road win versus the Boston Bruins. Eklund displayed splendid stick work, amazing body control and endless persistence en route to scoring possibly the best goal of the season. Roughly midway through the third period, he cut his way to the net and hit a shot that was deflected off B's goalie Jeremy Swayman. Eklund did not quit, though.

The Swedish forward rebounded the puck in mid-air and fired it behind the former William M. Jennings Trophy winner as he was falling onto the ice. Eklund employed elite ingenuity to score his first goal in more than three months. Sharks fans would probably agree that it was worth the wait.

Goal of the Year candidate from William Eklund! 🤯#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/nPimXqBoTL — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 13, 2026

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has navigated plenty of rough terrain during his time in The Show, but plays like this one remind fans why the organization believes in him so much. Besides baffling Swayman and the Bruins' blue line, he made a nifty assist to Michael Misa in the first period.

William Eklund now has 40 points on the campaign. Perhaps this spectacular goal will propel him into a red-hot run for the final month of the regular season.