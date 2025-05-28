The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Tuesday night. However, the Oilers saw Zach Hyman leave Game 4 with an injury. Hyman came off a dynamic two-goal performance in Game 3, which makes his potential absence an issue for the team moving forward.

The Oilers spoke with reporters following the Game 4 win. Head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about his forward's status for Game 5 on Thursday night. The Edmonton bench boss could not provide a concrete update, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. An official update is expected to come on Wednesday.

Hyman did congratulate his teammates in the locker room after Game 4. Still, this is not an indication of his status, at least not at this time. The Oilers are still a bit concerned about his availability for this next contest against the Stars, according to Friedman.

Oilers' Zach Hyman is making an impact in playoffs

This time last season, Hyman was one of the best pure goal scorers on the planet. He scored 54 goals during the regular season, finishing third in the NHL behind Sam Reinhart and Auston Matthews. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added another 16 goals in 25 games.

Unfortunately, this form did not carry over to 2024-25. He struggled out of the gate, and while he did eventually find his scoring touch, it wasn't nearly the same. Hyman finished with 27 goals during the regular season. But he has started making an impact during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has five goals and 11 points for the Oilers in 14 games.

Hyman is an integral part of this offense. If Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are off their mark, Edmonton is going to turn to Hyman as someone they need to rely on. He has stepped up to this point. Hopefully, he avoids a serious injury and can return soon with no complications.