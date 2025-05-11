The Edmonton Oilers couldn't have been in a better spot after the first eight minutes of Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Corey Perry scored two goals to give them the lead, and a 3-0 series lead was on the horizon. However, everyone forgot one crucial detail: Stuart Skinner was in the Oilers' net because of Calvin Pickard's injury.

It's easy to pile on Skinner, but he hasn't done himself any favors. He entered Game 3 with a 6.11 goals-against average and a .810 save percentage. It would've been hard for him to do any worse than that against the Golden Knights, but after three unanswered goals, the Oilers were playing from behind with Skinner again.

The Skinner hate didn't stop at national media members, as fans started chiming in with digs at the Oilers' struggling goaltender.

“Stuart Skinner is so bad 😂” commented one fan.

“That's the Stuart Skinner we all know and recognize,” said another who has seen this story before.

“Stuart Skinner could save my dog from a tree and I’d still hate him more than any athlete of all time. That’s how BAD he is,” said a fan who must cheer for the Oilers or have a hefty bet on the team.

Skinner isn't quite as bad as fans would like everyone to believe. However, he is having a crisis of confidence, and he must figure it out if Pickard will miss an extended period.

Calvin Pickard's injury paved way for Stuart Skinner

Pickard looked like he was about to run the table for the Oilers after winning six games in a row. After Game 2 of the Los Angeles Kings series, Skinner left the net in a 2-0 hole, and the Oilers rallied off four consecutive wins to get the series in six. Then, the Oilers stole the first two games of Round 2 on the road with Pickard making some stellar saves.

With Pickard's injury, Skinner had the opportunity to regain control of the net and avenge his struggles. After two periods of Game 3, Oilers fans wish that Pickard's injury would heal quick enough to see him return for what could be a pivotal Game 4.