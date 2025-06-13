Before joining the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the NHL trade deadline, six-year defenseman Jake Walman had only played 15 and a half minutes during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He patiently waited for the opportunity to compete on the big stage, knowing full well he was unlikely to seize the spotlight on a team that features future Hall of Famers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Walman stayed ready on Thursday night, however.

The No. 82 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft is not going to lead off the sports talk shows in Edmonton, given all the hysteria that ensued in the Oilers' 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but he rose to the occasion nonetheless.

Walman hammered a go-ahead goal with 6:24 remaining in the third period. Although Sam Reinhart's marvelously clutch score with less than 20 ticks left on the clock and Leon Draisaitl's clincher in OT overshadowed his epic moment, Edmonton knows how valuable No. 96 was in this desperately-needed win. He did not take much credit for the goal, though, instead praising the man who helped make it possible: Kasperi Kapanen.

Oilers come together for massive W

"It was a great play by those guys down low… Kappy, I know he could've shot, but he decided to make a great play, made a pass & I just took a shot at the net." Jake Walman on his goal to put the #Oilers ahead in the third period.

“It was a great play by those guys down low… Kappy, I know he could've shot, but he decided to make a great play, made a pass and I just took a shot at the net,” Walman told the media after the Game 4 win, per the team's X account.

It really was a complete effort. The Oilers forced the Panthers turnover, and then Kapanen wisely refrained from shooting in order to find his teammate for a seemingly more favorable look. And that encapsulated a historic comeback win. Edmonton rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the second period by leaning on each other and capitalizing on Florida's mistakes.

Yes, Draisaitl ultimately stole the show, but even he needed an assist from Niko Mikkola's skate on the game-winner. Lady Luck helped out the visiting squad on Thursday, and a gritty group like the Oilers are often going to take advantage. Calvin Pickard, who subbed in for starting goalie Stuart Skinner to start the second, handled the rest with a spectacular outing.

One cannot skip past the Kasperi Kapanen-Jake Walman link-up, however. These two midseason acquisitions contributed to an essential play in what could realistically be the defining game of an already classic Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton did not forget the anguish it felt after falling just short of a miraculous championship triumph last year. The organization made moves designed to complete the mission in 2025. Those deals paid off tonight. With the series tied 2-2, the action shifts back to Rogers Place on Saturday.