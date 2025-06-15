Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is defending his goaltender. Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard got rocked in his Game 5 start against the Florida Panthers, allowing four goals. Knoblauch isn't giving up on him though.

“From what I saw, ‘Picks’ didn't have much chance on those goals,” Knoblauch said after the game, per NHL.com. “Breakaways, shots through screens, slot shots. There's nothing saying it was a poor performance.”

Pickard made his first start of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, and it didn't go well. The Oilers got whipped by the Panthers in Edmonton, 5-2. Panthers forward Brad Marchand once again made mincemeat of the Oilers defense, with two goals.

The Oilers now trail the series 3-2, with a pivotal Game 6 coming up in Florida. Edmonton must win the next two games in order to win the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 5 was the first loss this postseason for Pickard. Pickard has a 2.85 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 10 games.

Game 5 was a nightmare for the Oilers

Edmonton used Pickard as goaltender in Game 5, after some rocky outings from Stuart Skinner in the Stanley Cup Final. It turns out that neither could stop Florida's high-octane offense in Game 5.

Marchand is surely giving nightmares to these two Oilers goalies. The Panthers forward now has six goals in the Stanley Cup Final, after posting two on Saturday. Marchand also made NHL history by becoming the first player to score at least five goals for two different teams in the Stanley Cup Final.

Oilers coach Knoblauch believes that despite all the defensive struggles, his team still has goalies who can get the job done moving forward.

“We've got two goalies that have shown that they can play extremely well and win hockey games, and we feel that no matter who we choose they can win the game,” Knoblauch said.

Game 6 is on Tuesday. Knoblauch is not yet committing to a starting goalie for that contest.

“That's a conversation with the staff, obviously our goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, but with all the assistants and general manager to kind of weigh in with how everyone feels and what's best moving forward,” Knoblauch said Sunday. “And it's not an easy decision.”

It's now do or die for Edmonton. The Oilers would lose the Stanley Cup final to Florida for the second consecutive season if they give up one more game.